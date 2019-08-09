|
|
2nd Anniversary In Heaven
Andrew C. Simpf, Jr.
Aug. 9, 2017
In Our Hearts
We thought of you today.
But that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday.
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence.
We often speak your name.
Now all we have memories.
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake.
With which we'll never part.
God has you in his keeping.
We have you in our heart.
Forever In Our Hearts,
Your Loving Wife Bonnie, Children, Granddaughters, Family and Friends
Published in Courier News on Aug. 9, 2019