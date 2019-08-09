Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Simpf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew C. Simpf Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew C. Simpf Jr. In Memoriam
2nd Anniversary In Heaven

Andrew C. Simpf, Jr.

Aug. 9, 2017

In Our Hearts



We thought of you today.

But that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday.

And days before that too.

We think of you in silence.

We often speak your name.

Now all we have memories.

And your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake.

With which we'll never part.

God has you in his keeping.

We have you in our heart.



Forever In Our Hearts,

Your Loving Wife Bonnie, Children, Granddaughters, Family and Friends
Published in Courier News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.