Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Andrew "Andy" Charnuska


1955 - 2019
Andrew "Andy" Charnuska Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Charnuska

Bound Brook - Andrew "Andy" Charnuska, 63, of Bound Brook, New Jersey, left us suddenly at his home on Saturday, May 4.

This sad news is shared by his wife June, daughter Kimberly, son David, brother John, and niece Jennifer.

Andy was born to parents Alexander and Anna Charnuska, on July 12, 1955, in Somerville, NJ. He graduated from Somerville High School and attended Mercer County College. He loved playing baseball and softball.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 8, from 5pm-8pm. at the Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Avenue, Somerville, NJ. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, May 9, at 10 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manville (Hillsborough)

Andy will be sincerely missed by his family who loves him very much.
Published in Courier News on May 7, 2019
Remember
