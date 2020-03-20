|
Andrew (Andy) Dructor of Hillsborough, NJ passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 24, 1945 in Pittston, PA to the late Andrew and Elizabeth Dructor. Andy was a Penn State graduate and was employed as Chief Engineer for Ross Air Systems his entire career. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine (Scoda) to whom he has been married for 53 years, brother Robert and spouse Carolyn (Harrisburg, PA), daughter Laura Dructor and spouse Kris (Davenport, IA), daughter Jill Valdez and spouse Glenn (Lewisberry, PA), son Jim and spouse Jeanette (Canton, GA), as well as his grandchildren: Gregory, Jocelyn, Logan, Luke, Tyler and Myah. Andy loved spending time with his grandchildren (building Legos, fishing and listening to them play their instruments), going to the Jersey Shore, working in his yard, being the family handyman and helping others. A private mass was held at Mary Mother of God Church in Hillsborough, NJ for immediate family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Arrangements were under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020