Andrew J. Mendola
Lower Saucon Twp, PA - Andrew J. Mendola, 76, of Lower Saucon Twp., formerly of Edison, NJ, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - CC, Salisbury Twp. He is the husband of Penny (Pallay) Mendola. Andrew was born in Saginaw, Michigan on August 28, 1943 to the late Nunzio F. and Rose (Difiglia) Mendola. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Andrew owned and operated Hair and Beyond, Edison, NJ many years until retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Assembly of God, Chandler, AZ.
SURVIVORS
In addition to his loving wife of 32 years March 4th; daughter: Alexa Grace of Fremont, CA; feline companion: Coopie.
SERVICE
Family and friends are invited to call 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street - Hellertown followed by the service at 6 p.m. Interment will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery, 899 E. Lincoln Ave., Piscataway, NJ 08854. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, memorials to .
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020