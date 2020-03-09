Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
Andrew Mendola
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
899 E. Lincoln Ave
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Mendola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew J. Mendola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. Mendola Obituary
Andrew J. Mendola

Lower Saucon Twp, PA - Andrew J. Mendola, 76, of Lower Saucon Twp., formerly of Edison, NJ, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - CC, Salisbury Twp. He is the husband of Penny (Pallay) Mendola. Andrew was born in Saginaw, Michigan on August 28, 1943 to the late Nunzio F. and Rose (Difiglia) Mendola. He served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Andrew owned and operated Hair and Beyond, Edison, NJ many years until retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Assembly of God, Chandler, AZ.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 32 years March 4th; daughter: Alexa Grace of Fremont, CA; feline companion: Coopie.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street - Hellertown followed by the service at 6 p.m. Interment will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery, 899 E. Lincoln Ave., Piscataway, NJ 08854. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials to .
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -