Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Avenue
Fords, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Avenue
Fords, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Karolye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Julius Karolye


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew Julius Karolye Obituary
Andrew Julius Karolye

Boonton - Andrew Julius Karolye, 91, entered into eternal rest, April 16, 2019 at the NJ Fireman's home in Boonton. He was born in Perth Amboy and lived there most of his life.

Andrew was a line worker at AS & R Co. in Perth Amboy for over 30 years and retired when the company closed.

He faithfully served his country in the Army during the Korean War.

He was a Perth Amboy Volunteer Fireman at McClellan Engine Co. #3.

Andrew was predeceased by his wife Rosemarie Andersch Karolye in 2008. He is survived by his daughter Tracy A. Ceglia and her husband Vincent of Hampton, NJ, and his grandchildren Vincent Jr. and Amanda.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Visitation is Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now