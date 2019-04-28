|
|
Andrew Julius Karolye
Boonton - Andrew Julius Karolye, 91, entered into eternal rest, April 16, 2019 at the NJ Fireman's home in Boonton. He was born in Perth Amboy and lived there most of his life.
Andrew was a line worker at AS & R Co. in Perth Amboy for over 30 years and retired when the company closed.
He faithfully served his country in the Army during the Korean War.
He was a Perth Amboy Volunteer Fireman at McClellan Engine Co. #3.
Andrew was predeceased by his wife Rosemarie Andersch Karolye in 2008. He is survived by his daughter Tracy A. Ceglia and her husband Vincent of Hampton, NJ, and his grandchildren Vincent Jr. and Amanda.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Visitation is Tuesday April 30, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019