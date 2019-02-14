|
|
Andrew "Andy" Kerwin, Jr.
Spotswood - It is with great sadness that the family of Andrew Kerwin, Jr., 77, of Spotswood announces his sudden death on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, with his family by his side, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Andy was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Jamesburg. He was a longtime resident of Spotswood. From his teens, Andy began to learn the trade of an electrician by working alongside his father on small jobs. Andy would go on to be a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 102 of Parsippany for many years prior to his retirement. After his retirement from the IBEW, Andy would go on as a part-time electrical inspector for Monroe Township for six years prior to finally retiring to spend time with his family. He was a proud father and brother who always put his family first and foremost. Andy was a doting grandfather to his three granddaughters. He was proud of his home and could often be seen working around his yard where he kept his landscaping in perfect condition and working on his pool to maintain it in crystal clear condition.
He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew Kerwin and Julia Kerwin-Boyden and his sister, MaryEllen Konek. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra Kerwin of Spotswood; his children, Stacey Padovano and her husband David Frenze, of Newtown, PA and his son, Andrew "Drew" Kerwin, III and his wife Dana, of Lake Nona, FL; his granddaughters, Alexa Padovano of Dayton and Taylor and Paige Kerwin of Florida; his siblings, Julie Thomas (Bob Lambeck), of Columbus, Karen Kerwin Deflaminis of Ewing, Joyce Kerwin of South Carolina, Eva Kerwin of Maryland, Annette Russell (Bill), of Brooksville, FL and, Walter Kerwin of South Carolina, and; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Andy will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.
Funeral services will begin in the Chapel at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick at 11:00 AM, Friday with entombment to follow. There will be no Funeral Home services. Arrangements are under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Andy's memory may be made to the at PO Box 75851, Topeka, KS 66675 or online at . To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019