Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Andrew "Butch" Komlodi Jr. Obituary
Andrew "Butch" Komlodi, Jr.

Carteret - Andrew "Butch" Komlodi, Jr., 72 of Woodbridge (Formerly of Carteret) passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Care One at the Highlands in Edison.

Born in Carteret, Andrew was a resident there for 70 years and was employed as a chemical operator with Reichhold Chemical. He was an avid bowler and was a member of various dart leagues and the Reichhold Chemical company softball team. Andrew was a lover of muscle cars; owning many throughout his life and was a kind, gentle soul to whomever he came in contact with.

Andrew was predeceased by his parents, Andrew Sr. and Betty Komlodi; as well as his sister, Patricia Barton. Surviving are his son, Brian Komlodi and his wife Angela; grandchildren, Ryan and Scott; siblings, Betty Snow and her husband Don, Ron Komlodi, John Komlodi and his wife Noel, Maryann Damato-Racavich, Donald Komlodi; brother-in-law, George Barton as well as several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 9am on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Cremation service will follow at Rosehill Crematory.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 4, 2019
