Andrew Ledonne
Piscataway - Andrew "Andy" Ledonne, 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born and raised in Carbondale, PA., Mr. Ledonne moved to Piscataway in 1951.
A former Fire Chief and a founding member of the Possumtown Volunteer Fire Company in Piscataway, Andy served as the Township's Fire Commissioner during the 1970's and 1980's before stepping down from his position in 1990.
An avid bowler, Andy participated in several leagues locally, enjoyed playing golf, boating and was a fan of the NY Yankees.
He also enjoyed spending time at his lake house in Lake Wallenpaupack, PA. that he built which eventually became his permanent residence following his retirement.
In addition to his activities, Mr. Ledonne proudly served our country with the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Predeceased by a grandson Edward Slover and by all of his siblings, Andy is survived by his wife of 70 years Rose M. of Piscataway; daughters, Sharon Slover also of Piscataway and Lori Brennan (Paul Ost) of South Plainfield and son, Andrew of Piscataway. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ashley Slover and Tommy and Patrick Brennan.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-5pm in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 beginning at 9:30am in the funeral home followed by a 11am funeral mass at Our Lady of Mt. Virgin RC Church, Middlesex, NJ.
Entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway, NJ.
For additional information please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019