Andrew "Andy" R. Harsanyi
Perth Amboy - Andrew "Andy" R. Harsanyi, 58 of Perth Amboy, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence.
Andy was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He was employed by Acme Supermarkets, Old Bridge as a receiving clerk and prior to that, he worked for the United States Postal Service, Perth Amboy as a sorter and registrar clerk for many years. Andy was a member of UFCW LOCAL 464A in Little Falls. He was an avid football fan and loved the Minnesota Vikings and he also loved to bowl.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents William & Helen ( nee Fogas ); dear brother of William and Michael Harsanyi.
He is survived by his dear siblings Margaret and her husband Andrew "Andy" Sabo, Bertha and her husband Jim Vihonsky, Helen Crespo, John Harsanyi, Lynn Krasse; adored companion Linda Nicarvo; cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 8:30 pm at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment Rosehill Crematory, Linden. Visiting is on Wednesday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019