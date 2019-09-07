|
|
Andrew Rambajan, Jr.
Woodbridge - Andrew Rambajan, Jr. 49 of Woodbridge passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.
Born in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Andrew leaves behind his children, Jeneva, Andrew, III. and Briana Rambajan; siblings, Roashida and Aaron Rambajan; nieces and nephews, Shalima, Kobe, Destine, Naysha, Aaron, Jr. and Ariana Rambajan along with a great niece, Brooke Neaveh Rambajan.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Fords.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019