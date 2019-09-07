Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church
267 E. Smith St.
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Andrew Rambajan Jr. Obituary
Andrew Rambajan, Jr.

Woodbridge - Andrew Rambajan, Jr. 49 of Woodbridge passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.

Born in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Andrew leaves behind his children, Jeneva, Andrew, III. and Briana Rambajan; siblings, Roashida and Aaron Rambajan; nieces and nephews, Shalima, Kobe, Destine, Naysha, Aaron, Jr. and Ariana Rambajan along with a great niece, Brooke Neaveh Rambajan.

Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Fords.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019
