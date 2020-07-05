1/
Andrew "Andy" Sabo
Perth Amboy - Andrew "Andy" Sabo, 76 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy with his family by his side.

Andy was born in New Brunswick and lived in Perth Amboy for the last 72 years. He served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. He was employed by Ames Advance Materials, South Plainfield as a Chemical Operator for over 20 years. He enjoyed Golfing, Bowling and loved to playing Pinochle, but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Andrew Sr.and Catherine ( nee Depew ); dear brother of Frank and Barbara Ann Soto.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years Margaret ( nee Harsanyi ); beloved father of Rita Sabo; loving brother of Robert Sabo and Tom Baumann; cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 8:30 pm at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will be private. Visiting is Tuesday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
