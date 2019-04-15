Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Andrew Siwadlo Obituary
Andrew Siwadlo

Sayreville - Andrew Siwadlo, age 67, of Sayreville, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Venetian in South Amboy. Born in Brzesko-Okocim Poland, Andrew immigrated to Perth Amboy, NJ in 1964, he then moved to Sayreville in 1980 with his wife Josephine to raise their beautiful family. Andrew worked for Okonite Cable Company for 23 years then became a forklift operator for 16 years at RockTenn Corporation. Andrew was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and so much more. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is predeceased by his parents Philip & Zofia Siwadlo. Surviving is his beloved wife of over 40 years Jospehine (Zuba) as well as his adored children and their spouses Andrew Jr. & Edyta Siwadlo and Renee & Kevin Bloom and his much loved grandchildren Adriana & A.J. Bloom, his siblings Hedwig & Stanley Bankowski, Anna & James Williams, Kazia & Joe Maffei, Jack Siwadlo & his companion Brenda as well as his dog Pixie and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday, from 1pm-3pm & 7pm-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, from the Maliszewski Memorial Home at 10am with a mass to follow at St. Stanislaus Church at 10:30am. A burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville. In lieu of flowers donations may be in Andrews name to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Information regarding letters of condolence, directions, and complete arrangements can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 15, 2019
