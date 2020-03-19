Services
1934 - 2020
Angel Santos Obituary
Angel Santos

Sewaren - Angel Santos, 85 of Sewaren passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick.

Born in Palmeira, Spain, Angel emigrated to the United States in the early 1970's settling in Chicago before moving to New Jersey in 1976. He was employed by AG Ship Maintenance and in his free time, enjoyed playing soccer as a goal keeper and traveling the world. Angel was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Angel is survived by his wife of 40 years, Manuela Santos; children, Manuel Vilas and his wife Mayra, Jose Vilas and his wife Alicia, Nestor Santos, Yesenia Santos and Juana Santos and her husband Michael. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jahaira, Jaime, Jasmine, Jordan, Daniel, Angela, Vanessa and Raquel as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
