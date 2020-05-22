Services
Angela Bronzellino Obituary
Angela Bronzellino

North Brunswick - Angela (Costantino) Bronzellino died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. She was 85.

Born in Brooklyn, New York to the late Joseph and Anna (Votta) Costantino, she lived in North Brunswick since 1960. She was a homemaker and especially enjoyed cooking great meals for family and friends. Later she worked as a cashier at Caldor in North Brunswick.

Her husband Samuel S. Bronzellino died in 2005. Surviving are her daughter LeeAnn Bronzellino Adams of North Brunswick; and her granddaughter Angela Adams of North Brunswick.

Private funeral services with burial in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020
