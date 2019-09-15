Services
Countryside Funeral Home - Three Bridges
724 Route 202 North
Three Bridges, NJ 08887
(908) 782-2121
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home - Three Bridges
724 Route 202 North
Three Bridges, NJ 08887
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home - Three Bridges
724 Route 202 North
Three Bridges, NJ 08887
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home - Three Bridges
724 Route 202 North
Three Bridges, NJ 08887
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church
Three Bridges, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela M. (Foti) Kane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela M. (Foti) Kane Obituary
Angela M. (nee Foti) Kane

Neshanic Station - Angela M. (nee Foti) Kane, 78, entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at home with loving family by her side.

A viewing will take place at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Tuesday, September 17 from 5-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 18 from 9:45-10:15 a.m.

Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church in Three Bridges. The disposition will be private. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Angela's life, please visit www.CountrysideFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now