Angela M. (nee Foti) Kane
Neshanic Station - Angela M. (nee Foti) Kane, 78, entered into eternal life on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at home with loving family by her side.
A viewing will take place at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Tuesday, September 17 from 5-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 18 from 9:45-10:15 a.m.
Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church in Three Bridges. The disposition will be private. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Angela's life, please visit www.CountrysideFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier News on Sept. 15, 2019