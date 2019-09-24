Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church
South Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
Angelina DeCostanzo Obituary
Angelina DeCostanzo

Carteret - Angelina DeCostanzo, 98, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, September 22, 2019.

Born in NYC, NY she spent the majority of her life as a resident of Bayonne before settling to Carteret 14 years ago.

A communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church in South Plainfield, Angelina was also a member of Father Carey Columbiettes in Carteret. A member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union, she enjoyed to sing and cook. Angelina will be remembered as a very caring person and will be missed by her niece and nephew.

Predeceased by her five siblings, Lena Serpe, Ann Miller, Gloria Garritano and Sylvester and Rudolph DeCostanzo; surviving are her niece, Linda Orosz and husband Joseph of Carteret and nephew, Robert Garritano and wife Hara of Bayonne.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:30AM in South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church at 10:30AM.

Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-8PM.

To leave condolences, please see www.southplainfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
