Angelina Flanagan
Parlin - Angelina R. Sasso Flanagan, age 91, of Parlin, passed away Wednesday October 9, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, Angie had lived in Parlin for the past 65 years. Before her retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for J.C. Penny and then for Marshalls for many years. She was a communicant of St. Bernadette's RC Church in Parlin.
She is predeceased by her husband John, her son John III, her granddaughter Alice Flanagan, her brother Thomas Sasso, and her sisters Betty Scheurman, Fifi Wiederspan, and Anna Rose Grieco.
Surviving are her loving children Sandy and Charles Bongiovanni, Thomas Flanagan, her daughters in law Thomasina Flanagan, Dolores Flanagan, her cherished grandchildren Jeannie Bongiovanni and her husband Charles Czerniawski, Anthony and Tara Bongiovanni, Jillian and Corey Flanagan, Ryan and Meghan Flanagan, Justin and Jennie Flanagan, Louis Storer, her great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Connor, Emma Milne, Angelina and Antonella Bongiovanni, Meadow Angeline Flanagan and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday 9:15am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin NJ 08859 with a 10:00am mass at St. Bernadette's RC Church in Parlin. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Angie's name be made to The Special Olympics www.specialolympics.org
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019