Angelina Green (Chiarelli)
Bound Brook - Mrs. Angelina Green (Chiarelli), 88 years-old of Bound Brook, New Jersey passed away in her sleep from cardiac failure on April 19, 2020. Angelina is preceded in death by her husband, Martin Green (deceased 1983) and her sister, Jean Blazejewski (deceased 2017). Angelina is survived by her daughter Kathy Mongiello (husband John) and daughter Janet Green (wife Kimberly) of Morrisville, PA, as well as her sister Roseann Adams (husband Nicholas) of Allentown, PA, and her granddaughter Allison Locke and grandson Jason Locke. She is also survived by a nephew David Adams and nieces Jill Adams (Somerville, NJ) and Dawn Rock (husband Kurt) of Washington, NJ, in addition to grandnieces Kaitlin and Emily Rock.
Angelina Chiarelli was born in 1932 in Bound Brook, NJ. She married Martin Green in 1957 at Saint Mary's Church in Bound Brook. In life Angelina was a homemaker and dedicated wife of Martin. She enjoyed spending holidays with family and her daughters, especially when they took her out for chicken marsala at the local diner. Angelina will also be missed by her long-term care friends at the Mercerville Center where she made rounds with her walker and made everyone laugh.
She will be interred next to Martin at the Somerset Hills Cemetery in Basking Ridge , NJ.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020