Sister Angelina Intelisano, MPF
Sr. Angelina Intelisano, MPF, 97, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the St. Joseph Hall Infirmary at Villa Walsh, Morristown, NJ.
Viewing will take place at Villa Walsh on Friday, February 14, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 4:00 p.m. in the St. Lucy Chapel. Interment will be in the Ave Maria Cemetery at Villa Walsh.
Born in New Brunswick NJ, in 1922, Sr. Angelina entered the Religious Teachers Filippini in 1937. She received the habit in 1938 and made her religious profession in 1941.
Sr. Angelina received a BA degree in History, Philosophy, and English from Seton Hall Univ. and MA in History and Geography from Montclair St College. She also studied Administration, Guidance, and Supervision of Secondary Schools at Loyola College in Baltimore, MD; Social Studies at Trenton St College, and Curriculum Development at Glassboro St College in NJ. Sr. Angelina held certifications from NJ as Elementary School Teacher, Social Studies Teacher, and Principal.
As high school teacher, Sr. Angelina taught for 30 yrs. in the Archdioceses of Newark, NJ; Hartford, CT.; and Baltimore, MD.; and in the Dioceses of Paterson and Camden, NJ. As elementary school teacher, Sr. Angelina taught for 13 years in the Dioceses of Trenton, NJ and Arlington, VA. as well as the Archdiocese of Newark. Sr. Angelina served as High School Principal for 6 yrs. and Elementary School Principal for 6 yrs. in these same dioceses. As college professor, Sr. Angelina taught for 14 summers in the Paterson Diocese. As an international educator, Sr. Angelina taught Classical Studies for 2 summers and served as counselor for 7 Spring sojourns in Italy, England, Ireland, Spain, France, Holland, Switzerland, Finland, Russia, Greece, and the Greek Islands.
Following her years of active ministry in education, Sr. Angelina served the community in Villa Walsh, Motherhouse, for 2 years before retiring to St. Joseph Hall Infirmary in 2008. As receptionist at the main entrance of St. Joseph Hall, she enjoyed the pleasure of greeting guests and welcoming visitors.
Sr. Angelina is predeceased by her two sisters, Josephine Lo Turco and Sr. Agatha, two nephews, Anthony and Gaetano (Guy) Lo Turco, and is survived by her niece, Nancy Venditti, and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Donations may be made to the St. Joseph Hall Infirmary, c/o Sr. Patricia Pompa, MPF, Provincial Superior, Villa Walsh, 455 Western Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020