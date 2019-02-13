Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Saint Frances Cabrini
Fairless Hills, PA
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Frances Cabrini
Fairless Hills, PA
Resources
Angelina Maggio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angelina Maggio Obituary
Angelina Maggio

Monroe - Angelina Maggio, age 92 of Monroe passed away Friday February 1, 2019 at the Gardens at Monroe. Born in New Brunswick she has resided in New Jersey her whole life. Angelina was a loving wife, mother and friend she will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Carmelo Maggio. Surviving are her son and daughter in law Carmine and Lynne Maggio.

Calling hours at Saint Frances Cabrini, Fairless Hills, PA will be held Thursday February 14, 2019 from 8:15am to 9:15am with a 9:30am Memorial Mass. Burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick, NJ. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019
Remember
