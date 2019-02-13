|
Angelina Maggio
Monroe - Angelina Maggio, age 92 of Monroe passed away Friday February 1, 2019 at the Gardens at Monroe. Born in New Brunswick she has resided in New Jersey her whole life. Angelina was a loving wife, mother and friend she will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is predeceased by her loving husband Carmelo Maggio. Surviving are her son and daughter in law Carmine and Lynne Maggio.
Calling hours at Saint Frances Cabrini, Fairless Hills, PA will be held Thursday February 14, 2019 from 8:15am to 9:15am with a 9:30am Memorial Mass. Burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick, NJ. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019