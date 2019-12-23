|
|
Angelina Mauro
Carteret - Angelina Mauro 90, of Carteret, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at RWJU Hospital in New Brunswick. She was born and raised in Jersey City, resided in Port Reading and Carteret, since 1969. She was a Home Maker and a Parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading. Her life centered around her family and she enjoyed crocheting and crossword puzzles, she will be missed by all.
Angelina is predeceased by her husband, Dominick T. Mauro and her son, Patrick Mauro. She is survived by her loving children, Richard and his wife, Geraldine, Barbara and Dominick Mauro; her daughter-in-law, Michele; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The Funeral will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 starting at 8:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading, followed by Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Iselin. The Viewing will be on Thursday, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019