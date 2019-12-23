Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Iselin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelina Mauro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelina Mauro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angelina Mauro Obituary
Angelina Mauro

Carteret - Angelina Mauro 90, of Carteret, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at RWJU Hospital in New Brunswick. She was born and raised in Jersey City, resided in Port Reading and Carteret, since 1969. She was a Home Maker and a Parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading. Her life centered around her family and she enjoyed crocheting and crossword puzzles, she will be missed by all.

Angelina is predeceased by her husband, Dominick T. Mauro and her son, Patrick Mauro. She is survived by her loving children, Richard and his wife, Geraldine, Barbara and Dominick Mauro; her daughter-in-law, Michele; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

The Funeral will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 starting at 8:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading, followed by Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Iselin. The Viewing will be on Thursday, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angelina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -