|
|
Angelina Stella Darago
Doylestown, PA - Angelina Stella Darago, age 100, of Doylestown, PA entered peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, Sept 29, 2019 at the Greenleaf Nursing Home. Born in Highland Park, NJ to Nicholas and Rosalina Darago, she resided there in the same family home until ten years ago. Throughout her life, she enjoyed making beautiful crocheted angels and doll clothes and beaded flowers. She also enjoyed reading about the Roman Catholic saints.
She is survived by her nephew, Vincent and grandnephew Nicholas, and her niece, Deborah, and three grandnieces, Larissa, Tatiana, and Nastasia, and two great grandnephews, Zachary and Elijah. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Vincent and Frank.
Visiting will be on Thursday, Oct 3, 2019 between 6 pm and 8 pm at the Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Ave, Highland Park, NJ. A funeral mass will be offered on Friday, Oct 4, 2019 at 10 am at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Raritan Ave at S 5th St, Highland Park. Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019