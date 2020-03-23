|
Angelo Aloysius Adkins
Angelo Aloysius Adkins was born February 21, 1964 in Tacoma Washington to Mr. & Mrs. Albert & Inez Adkins Jr.
He was a lifelong member of Cathedral International, Perth Amboy, NJ.
Angelo was preceded in death by his father Mr. Albert Adkins Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories, his Mother, Mrs. Inez Adkins, Perth Amboy, NJ; His siblings, Adrian Adkins (Reca), Adolphus Adkins, Anita Adkins and Alex Adkins (Kisha). His nieces and nephews, Janelle Quarles, Shivhon Adkins, Janine Quarles, Brandon Payne, Andre Adkins, Aturo Adkins, Alex Adkins Jr., Josh Adkins, Shamiah Johnson, David Johnson and a host of cousins, neighbors and friends.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020