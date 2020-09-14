Angelo C. Frezza
Angelo C. Frezza, 93, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at RWJ University Hospital at Somerset, Somerville. Born in Bound Brook, he was the son of Stefano and Belardine (Ricciardone) Frezza. He was a lifelong Bound Brook resident. He graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1945, lettering in football, baseball and track. He was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran, serving from 1945 to 1947. He attended Rutgers University on the GI Bill. He was an administrator at RCA in Bridgewater for 29 years before retiring in 1988. He was a communicant of St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook where he also was a counter. He was an announcer for St. Joseph Fiesta and the Mt. Carmel Festa. He was the Sergeant at Arms for the American Legion Giles Biondi Post No. 63 in Bound Brook and their representative for the Somerset County Food Bank. He was the Grand Marshal of the 2018 Bound Brook Memorial Day Parade, volunteered for the Bound Brook Shade Tree Commission for 21 years and won the Good Neighbor Award from The Courier News. He enjoyed fishing, weight lifting, softball, bowling, golf and spending time with his family and friends.
Angelo was predeceased by his siblings, Benny, Steve, Dan, Dom and Sabina. He is survived by his wife, Mary Panetti Frezza (married September 16, 1961), his children, Jacqueline, Jennifer and Jeffrey, his siblings, Carmella, Elena and Billy and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway. Gathering will be on Thursday, September 17th at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Deborah Heart and Lung Center.