|
|
Angelo LaCorte
Raritan Borough - Angelo LaCorte died peacefully at home on May 17, 2020. He was born in Statte, Taranto, Italy on January 1, 1935 to his parents, Giuseppe LaCorte and Maria Rosaria Imperio.
Angelo is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Antonia Ventruti; his loving children: Giuseppe (Liberata) of Italy, Maria (Roy) Sibaja of Branchburg, Cosmia Mignella (fiance' Mario Martinez) of Long Island; his grandchildren: Maria Teresa and Sofia LaCorte, Roy, Ryan and Gabriella Sibaja, and Johnathan and Christopher Mignella.
Angelo was a kind, caring and generous man who loved to garden and make wine. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Entombment will take place in St Bernard's Cemetery Mausoleum, Bridgewater. Memorial services and mass at St Joseph's Church, Raritan, will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Bongiovi Funeral Home, 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ 08869 (908)725-1887.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from May 18 to May 19, 2020