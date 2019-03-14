|
Angelo L. Mastrolia
Carteret - Angelo L Mastrolia, 89, of Carteret, passed away on Monday, March 11th at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Rahway.
Born in Jersey City, Angelo has resided in Carteret for most of his life. He was employed by Dixon Pencil Company and Best Pencil Company as a machinist and supervisor before retiring.
Angelo was very involved with the Boy Scouts as a Scoutmaster, Neighborhood and District Commissioner in Jersey City. He also received the Silver Beaver award for distinguished service to boyhood from the Boy Scouts.
Angelo was an avid fan of Frank Sinatra and collected his music, movies and pictures.
Angelo leaves behind his children, Joseph Mastrolia and his wife Charlene, Evelyn Curlik, Gloria Pitzner and her husband Bob, Maryann Zupko and her husband Kenneth, Angelo Mastrolia Jr and his wife Deborah: 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren a brother Nicholas, sisters Annette and Margaret. He was predeceased by, his beloved wife of 67 years Dorothy, by his parents Joseph and Mary Mastrolia, brother Vincent, a grandchild Jason and a son in law Daniel.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by entombment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019