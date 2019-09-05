Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
South Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Angelo P. DeAndrea Obituary
Angelo P. DeAndrea

South Plainfield - Angelo P. DeAndrea, 81, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at JFK Haven Hospice, Edison.

Born in Hopelawn, NJ, Angelo is a lifelong resident of South Plainfield. He worked for Union Labor Local 156 in New Brunswick until his retirement in 1995. He went on after retirement to work part time with Sodixo Services Company in Roosevelt School.

A patriotic man, Angelo was honorable discharged from the United States Airforce in 1959. He was a member of the South Plainfield American Legion Chaumont Post 243 as well as the South Plainfield Elks and South Plainfield VFW #6763. Angelo enjoyed telling stories and loved to garden.

Angelo is predeceased by his parents, Marie and Anthony DeAndrea; his wife Joyce Ann DeAndrea; sister, Elizabeth Austin; and son in law, Louie Dicillis.

Angelo leaves behind his loving and devoted children, AnnMarie Butrico and husband Angelo, Angela DiCillis and Carl DeAndrea; two siblings, John DeAndrea and Carmen DeAndrea; and deeply missed by five grandchildren, Joseph and Nicole, Amanda and Gina, Lauren, and Nicole and great grandchildren, Gianna, Joseph, Isabella, Mia and Lucie.

Funeral services will begin on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9AM the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in Sacred Heart Church, South Plainfield at 10AM.

At the request of the family, cremation will be held privately and burial of his cremated remains in October.

Family and friends may gather on Friday from 4-8PM in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Plainfield EMS, https://southplainfieldems.org/ , St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, https://www.sthuberts.org/ or US Special Operations Warrior Foundation https://specialops.org/ .

To leave condolences please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 5, 2019
