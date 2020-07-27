1/1
Anita C. Nazemetz
Anita C. Nazemetz

Allegany - Anita C. Nazemetz, 88, of 75 Harriet St., passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020) at the Olean, NY General Hospital, after a short illness.

Born August 7, 1931 in West Pittston, PA she was the daughter of Constantino and Mary DeAndrea Nobile. Her family moved to Plainfield, NJ where she grew up and was a 1950 graduate of Holy Trinity High School in Westfield, NJ. She proudly attended her 70th reunion this past October.

A day after her graduation she landed her first job, as a legal secretary, with Beard and McGall Law Offices in Westfield where she worked for ten years. On September 22, 1962 in Plainfield, NJ, she married Alexander Nazemetz, and they settled on Saw Mill Road in Warren, NJ for over 50 years until 2016 when her "#1 Son" took her into his home in Allegany, NY.

She continued to enjoy life in Allegany where she liked the garden, taking walks, riding in the car, being escorted in her "carriage", and laughing with her friends. Road trips to the Buffalo Zoo were among her favorite things to do. Coloring was also a passion that she enjoyed and shared with anyone who would stop and say 'hi'. She loved sharing her masterpieces with her special friends and keeping everyone laughing with her endless stories.

She was especially fond of her close friends -- Billie, MaryAnn and Diane. The bond she had with them was amazing and she missed them very much due to the COVID-19 visiting constraints. She loved them and always asked for them.

She loved entertainment and enjoyed music and live singing. Her buddy "Trapper" was always on the agenda and she wondered "when his next singing engagement would be." She also missed seeing her grandsons who meant the world to her, and always enjoyed talking to them on the phone.

Surviving are 2 sons Alexander Nazemetz of Allegany and Kenneth (Lori) Nazemetz of Huntersville, NC; 1 daughter Corinne (Dominic) Via of Warren, NJ; 3 awesome grandchildren Cannon, Zade and Jagger; 1 sister Jeanette Falcone and 1 brother Aurelio Nobile, both of Basking Ridge, NJ and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Alexander on June 18, 2002; her parents; a brother Alexander Nobile, and a sister Freda Gallo.

Friends will be received on Tuesday from 4-7pm at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Rd. Olean. A prayer service will be held Wednesday (July 29, 2020) at 9am in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am in St. Bonaventure Church, Allegany. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11 am at Our Lady of the Mount Church in Warren followed by entombment at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be made to the Buffalo Zoological Gardens (Buffalo Zoo), 300 Parkside Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214. (Adopt an animal in her name!). Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
July 27, 2020
A beautiful person inside and out! She will be missed by the many lives she has touched!
Joe Rosone
July 27, 2020
My heartfelt condolences for all of you. She will be greatly missed. I enjoyed helping take care of her.
Billie Lindemuth
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
Alex, we are so sorry for your loss. You made her last years joyful, and she knew it. Peace be with you at this time.
Drew Carozza & family
July 27, 2020
