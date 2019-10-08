Services
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
Anita Lunski
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:30 PM
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
Anita M. Lunski


1946 - 2019
Anita M. Lunski Obituary
Anita M. Lunski

Little River, SC - Anita M. Lunski, 72, of Little River, SC passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina. Born in Coaldale, PA on November 23, 1946 to the late Stephen and Amelia (Kabana) Vincak; she resided in Hightstown for 31 years before retiring to Little River in 1999.

Anita loved to travel. She and her husband Ed sailed on 88 cruises over the years. She enjoyed jewelry shopping and knew all the best places to shop at the cruise ports.

A loving wife, mother and Nana, as her grandchildren called her, Anita is survived by her husband of 53 years, Edward Lunski; her two sons, James and Christi Lunski and their children, Matthew and Jacob, all of Allentown, NJ and Michael and Deborah Lunski and their children, Kara and Kyle, all of Waxhaw, NC.

Friends and family are invited to a Visitation with the family from 3-5 PM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown. A prayer service will begin at 4:30 PM with Deacon Joe Hepp of St. John's Church officiating.

Due to street closure in Allentown on Saturday, please visit the funeral home website at www.pepplerfh.com for detour directions.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
