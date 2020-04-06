|
Anita M. Truono
Whiting - Anita M. (Gesser) Truono, 82, passed away on March 31, 2020 at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains. Born in Lakewood to the late Edward and Ruth (Gabay) Gesser, Anita was raised in Toms River and was a graduate of Toms River High School. In 1961, while living in Mountainside, Anita married the love of her life Joseph. They raised their family in South Plainfield until 2004, where she then settled to Whiting to retire.
Throughout her life, Anita was devoted to her family and worked as an Aide in Home Health Care. She participated in her younger years with the Brownies, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and assisted with the High School Booster Club. In her later years she belonged to the American Polish Club of Whiting.
Anita loved cooking and baking for her family and friends. While reading romance novels was a favorite past time of hers, she also enjoyed watching soap operas and Hallmark movies.
A loving friend to many who always had a kind word to say about everyone, she could always be found lending a helping hand or offering comforting words to those in need.
After fifty-eight years, Anita lost her best friend and husband, Joseph. She is also predeceased by her brother Frederick and sisters Doris Hamilton and Jeanne Kelly. Anita leaves behind her loving and devoted family; son Joseph F. and his wife Cathy of Pompton Lakes, daughter Marissa Mattingly and her husband Henry of Flemington, grandchildren Christopher and Victoria Truono, as well as her siblings: Ruthe Smith of Woodbury, TN, Sue Hillard of Whiting and Edward Gesser and his wife Marian of Barnegat. Along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, Anita is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Joyce Gesser of Bayville and Nancy Linfante of Whiting.
Due to the pandemic that has taken place, and cut Anita's life short, Anita will be buried along with her husband at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield. A service celebrating her life will be announced at a later date.
A livestream of her visitation will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 10:00 am until 10:30 am at www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Please visit her interactive webpage to view the livestream or leave messages of comfort to the Truono family.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020