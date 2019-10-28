|
Anita Schwartz
Plainsboro - Anita Schwartz passed away at home on November 2, 2018, in Plainsboro, New Jersey at the age of 98.
Anita was born in Greenwich Village, New York, and was educated in the New York school system. An outstanding student, Anita graduated from high school at the age of 15 and graduated with honors from Brooklyn College. Her greatest pleasures were spending hours in the New York Public Library and attending Broadway shows and other cultural events. Anita married Gerald Schwartz of North Plainfield, New Jersey, with whom she shared a loving relationship for 66 years. Anita spent her adult life in New Jersey, first living in North Plainfield, then Basking Ridge and finally, after Gerald passed away in 2014, in Plainsboro.
Anita was active in numerous organizations and social groups. She was active in her children's PTA, was a master bridge player and an avid golfer, and participated in numerous social groups involving bridge, stock investments and literature and the Basking Ridge Newcomer's Club. Anita enjoyed the cultural influences of her New York childhood, being an enthusiast of music, opera and musicals. Anita had a profound influence on her children and grandchildren, teaching them the value of education, correct speech, good manners, and proper etiquette.
Most of all, Anita was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Anita is survived by her daughter Dale and her husband, John Hosfield, her son Brian and his wife, Kathleen Schwartz, her grandchildren David Hosfield, Michael Schwartz and his wife Kasey, and Kathryn Lyons and her husband Brendon, along with two great grandchildren.
Anita was interred in a private family service in the United Orthodox Jewish Cemetery in South Plainfield, New Jersey. Arrangements were through Star of David Funeral Home, South Brunswick, New Jersey.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019