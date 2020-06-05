Ann A. Sahli
Ann A. Sahli

Spotswood - Ann A. (Venskus) Sahli passed away quietly at her daughter's home in Charlotte, NC on June 2, 2020 at age 87, after battling Alzheimer's for several years.

Ann was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother ("Bokka"). She was retired from Macy's Department Store after 25 years. She was a beautifully strong woman who, above all else, loved her family with all her heart. Ann was born in Linden in April of 1933, the daughter of Josephine Norusis and Joseph Venskus. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1951 and married her late husband, Stephen J. Sahli, at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Elizabeth in April of 1953. After living in Milltown, Old Bridge, and Lebanon, they finally settled into their Michael Road home in Spotswood. After their final move, they became long standing parishioners of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Spotswood.

Ann leaves behind her three children, Mark Sahli and wife Susan of East Brunswick, Joanne Donahue of Spotswood and Jennifer Friedhoff and husband Richie of Charlotte, NC; five grandchildren, Deanne Foster and husband Kevin of Milltown, John and Daniel Donahue of Spotswood and Jaime and Jimmy Albright of East Brunswick, and; six great grandchildren, AJ, Connor, Gregory, Jayden, Johnathan, and Charlotte.

Due to pandemic-related restrictions, Ann's funeral service and subsequent interment will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Spotswood Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations honoring Ann's memory be made to the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Spotswood at 18 South Street, Spotswood, NJ 08884 or online at: https://membership.faithdirect.net/givenow/NJ107/7444.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
