1/1
Ann Alice French Juliano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Alice French Juliano

Parlin - Ann Alice French Juliano, age 89, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at The Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. Born in Manhattan, Ann had lived in Parlin for the past 55 years. Before her retirement, Ann worked as a Special Education Teacher's Aid for the Sayreville Board of Education for many years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Ann dedicated her life to her family and cherished the time she spent with them.

She is predeceased by her parents John and Anna, her beloved husband Steven, her cherished daughter Denise and her brother John French Jr.

Surviving are her loving children Steven Jr., Jeffrey and his wife Sandy, Gayle Elacqua and her husband Peter, her adoring grandchildren Kristin & Julian Esteves, Peter Elacqua Jr., James Erickson, Marshall Erickson, and her cherished great-grandsons Ethan and Xander Esteves.

Funeral services will be Friday 10:00am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, followed by a burial at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Kenilworth.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann's name to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Letters of condolence may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved