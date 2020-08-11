Ann Alice French Juliano
Parlin - Ann Alice French Juliano, age 89, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at The Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. Born in Manhattan, Ann had lived in Parlin for the past 55 years. Before her retirement, Ann worked as a Special Education Teacher's Aid for the Sayreville Board of Education for many years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Ann dedicated her life to her family and cherished the time she spent with them.
She is predeceased by her parents John and Anna, her beloved husband Steven, her cherished daughter Denise and her brother John French Jr.
Surviving are her loving children Steven Jr., Jeffrey and his wife Sandy, Gayle Elacqua and her husband Peter, her adoring grandchildren Kristin & Julian Esteves, Peter Elacqua Jr., James Erickson, Marshall Erickson, and her cherished great-grandsons Ethan and Xander Esteves.
Funeral services will be Friday 10:00am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, followed by a burial at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Kenilworth.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann's name to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.
Letters of condolence may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
.