|
|
Ann B. Kuper
Perth Amboy - Ann B. Kuper, 94 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born and raised in Newark, Ann later moved to Perth Amboy with her loving family. She was employed by Western Electric in Kearny for many years and a parishioner of St. Cazmir's Church in Newark before becoming a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her loving parents Stanley Kuper and Mary (nee: Galdki), dear sister of Stanley, John, Hedwig, Steven Kuper and Sophie Herman.
Ann is survived by her devoted son Michael Bruno, adored Grandmother of Michele and her husband Louis Santiago, Joseph "Joe" and his wife Katherine "Katie" Bruno. Cherished Great -Grandmother of Sienna and Siarra Santiago, Samson and Sadie Bruno. Also, dear sister of Joseph "Joe" Kuper and Veronica "Ronnie" Dusoe.
We will begin to leave on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9:15am from Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street in Perth Amboy for a Funeral Mass at 10 am at the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 7 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019