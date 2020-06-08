Ann Barbara Bonk passed away peacefully at home, on June 2, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born in Perth Amboy and lived most of her life in Edison.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph, and Mary (nee Cwiklik) Wojciechowski; her husband, Julius W. Bonk Sr., and brother, Joseph Wojciechowski.
She is survived by her son, Julius W. Bonk Jr., his wife Heather Bonk; and her daughter, Dr. Rosemarie A. Bonk, all of Edison, NJ; grandchildren: Jayson Bonk, Krystle Graser, and her husband, Joel Sowell, and Melissa Bonk; sisters Stephanie Morris of Brandon, VT, and Barbara Cser of Lincoln, CA; and several niece, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
Ann graduated from Perth Amboy General Hospital School of Nursing with an RN degree. She was employed for many years as an Industrial Nurse at National Lead Industries in Perth Amboy, and later worked as a Staff Nurse at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Ann was a long-time parishioner of St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen and was a member of the Alter Rosary Society. She was a former member of the Edison Senior Citizens Club.
Ann will be remembered for her kind, loving, and generous heart and her beautiful smile.
Entombment in Resurrection Mausoleum was private. The family will hold a public memorial mass and celebration of her life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers donations in Ann's name may be made to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son\Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.