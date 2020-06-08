Ann Barbara Bonk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Barbara Bonk passed away peacefully at home, on June 2, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born in Perth Amboy and lived most of her life in Edison.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph, and Mary (nee Cwiklik) Wojciechowski; her husband, Julius W. Bonk Sr., and brother, Joseph Wojciechowski.

She is survived by her son, Julius W. Bonk Jr., his wife Heather Bonk; and her daughter, Dr. Rosemarie A. Bonk, all of Edison, NJ; grandchildren: Jayson Bonk, Krystle Graser, and her husband, Joel Sowell, and Melissa Bonk; sisters Stephanie Morris of Brandon, VT, and Barbara Cser of Lincoln, CA; and several niece, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

Ann graduated from Perth Amboy General Hospital School of Nursing with an RN degree. She was employed for many years as an Industrial Nurse at National Lead Industries in Perth Amboy, and later worked as a Staff Nurse at JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Ann was a long-time parishioner of St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen and was a member of the Alter Rosary Society. She was a former member of the Edison Senior Citizens Club.

Ann will be remembered for her kind, loving, and generous heart and her beautiful smile.

Entombment in Resurrection Mausoleum was private. The family will hold a public memorial mass and celebration of her life at a future date.

In lieu of flowers donations in Ann's name may be made to a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son\Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home - Metuchen
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-2134
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved