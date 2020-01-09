|
Ann Beranek
Spotswood - Ann E. (Bloodgood) Beranek passed away, surrounded by her children, on Monday January 6, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hopsital in New Brunswick. She was 91 years of age.
She was pre-deceased by her husbands, and two brothers.
She is survived by four children, six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and her sister.
Visitation will be from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Sunday January 12, 2020 and from 10:30am to 11:00am on Monday January 13, 2020 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831, 732-521-0555. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am on Monday at the funeral home followed by Interment in Holy Trinity Church Cemetery, Monroe Twp.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020