Ann Bridget McGrory
Coney Island, NY - Ann Bridget McGrory died unexpectedly at her residence in Coney Island, New York on December 3, 2019 at the age of 58.
Ann was born on November 8, 1961, in Manhattan and raised in Astoria, Queens, New York where she attended Mater Christi High School. Free spirited and loving, Ann will be remembered always, for the compassion, kindness and generosity she brought to the world and the quiet strength with which she faced adversity.
Her enduring faith that tomorrow will be a better day is an enjoiner to those she leaves behind to live with the same hope, courage and kindness.
Ann is survived by her son Joseph DeLeon, mother Bridget McGrory, father Hugh McGrory, her brother and his wife Patrick and Siobhan McGrory, nieces Madeleine and Megan and nephew Aidan.
Memorial visitation will be at the Flynn & Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen, NJ 08840, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 6-8 pm. Funeral Services will begin Tuesday, 7:30 pm, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation at https://www.bbrfoundation.org/
