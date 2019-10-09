|
|
Ann Cahill
Monroe Township - Ann Cahill, age 82, of Monroe Township passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Mrs. Cahill was born and raised in Brooklyn and briefly lived in Staten Island, Old Bridge and Spotswood and finally settling in Monroe Twp.
Ann was predeceased in death by her grandson, Andrew Patrick Cahill in 2016 and her husband, Eugene Patrick Cahill in 2018.
She is survived by her loving family; her son, Frederick Cahill and his wife Sharon of North Palm Beach, FL., her two daughters; AnnMarie Garguilo of Spotswood and Kelly A. Laudien and her husband Walter of Monroe Township, four grandchildren, Crystal Kramer, Ronald Godard, Santina Jean Garguilo and Jake Eugene Laudien and three great grandchildren; Cheyenne Busch, Aydan Castro and Teegan Castro.
A memorial Mass will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, Jamesburg. Calling hours will be Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019