Ann Cito



New Brunswick - Ann Cito, 94, passed away Thursday October 8th at Parker Home on Landing Lane in New Brunswick. She was born in Brooklyn NY and was an Edison resident since 1976.



She was a retired school aide for Edison Township and a member of the Edison Senior Citizens.



Ann was predeceased by her parents Michael and Gianina Severino. She is survived by her husband Montano Cito, her son John G Cito Esq. and his wife Amy, and two grandchildren Jacklyn and Jessica Cito.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 10 am at Guardian Angels RC Church in Edison. Entombment will take place at St Gertrude's in Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday from 7-9 pm at the Boylan Funeral Home 10 Wooding Ave New Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store