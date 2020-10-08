1/
Ann Cito
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Cito

New Brunswick - Ann Cito, 94, passed away Thursday October 8th at Parker Home on Landing Lane in New Brunswick. She was born in Brooklyn NY and was an Edison resident since 1976.

She was a retired school aide for Edison Township and a member of the Edison Senior Citizens.

Ann was predeceased by her parents Michael and Gianina Severino. She is survived by her husband Montano Cito, her son John G Cito Esq. and his wife Amy, and two grandchildren Jacklyn and Jessica Cito.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 10 am at Guardian Angels RC Church in Edison. Entombment will take place at St Gertrude's in Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday from 7-9 pm at the Boylan Funeral Home 10 Wooding Ave New Brunswick.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boylan Funeral Home - Edison - Edison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved