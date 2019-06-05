Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Connors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Connors

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Connors Obituary
Ann Connors

Edison - Ann Connors (Siegelhoffer) 96 entered into eternal rest on June 1st. Born in 1923 to Anna and Michael Siegelhoffer, Ann was raised in Metuchen and graduated from Metuchen High School. In 1942, Ann married John Connors. She moved to Edison in 1947 and lived there until 2003. Ann loved the beach. She is predeceased by her husband John, her sister Helen, granddaughter Kim and grandson Jack. She leaves behind a loving family: her son John (Mike), daughters Sue and Barbara. Grandchildren Doug Kubert, Suzanne Kubert, Brian Connors, Meghan Connors, Emily Holl and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in Home News Tribune on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.