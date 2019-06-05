|
Ann Connors
Edison - Ann Connors (Siegelhoffer) 96 entered into eternal rest on June 1st. Born in 1923 to Anna and Michael Siegelhoffer, Ann was raised in Metuchen and graduated from Metuchen High School. In 1942, Ann married John Connors. She moved to Edison in 1947 and lived there until 2003. Ann loved the beach. She is predeceased by her husband John, her sister Helen, granddaughter Kim and grandson Jack. She leaves behind a loving family: her son John (Mike), daughters Sue and Barbara. Grandchildren Doug Kubert, Suzanne Kubert, Brian Connors, Meghan Connors, Emily Holl and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in Home News Tribune on June 5, 2019