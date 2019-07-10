|
|
Ann Dolores (Nancy) Dellinger
Piscataway - Ann Dolores (Nancy) Dellinger passed away at the Parker Nursing Center in Piscataway, NJ on July 6, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late William and Katherine Carmody and spent her childhood in Elizabeth, NJ where she graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1945. She then worked for New Jersey Bell as a Customer Service Supervisor.
Nancy married the late Everette E. Dellinger in 1956 and moved to Piscataway, NJ. Nancy was a loving and devoted wife, mother and homemaker who enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. Nancy loved spending time at the Jersey Shore, particularly Bay Head, and outings to Atlantic City.
Nancy was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Piscataway, and was an active member of the Altar Rosary Society (Our Lady of Fatima), and the Red Hat Lady Society.
She was predeceased by her brother, William Carmody and sister, Marigrace (Carmody) Brown.
Survivors include her four children, Ann Marie (Dave) Spiller of Whitehouse Station NJ, Paul (Debbie) Dellinger of Savannah GA, Eileen (Tony) Amoroso of Somerset NJ, Mark (Kara) Dellinger of Newtown PA.
Nancy is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Paul Jr., Michael, Kevin, Shaun, Grace, Liam and Ryan, one great grandchild: Everette and three grand pets: TJ, Cody and Domino.
Special thanks to Nancy's beloved caretakers Ngozee and Marion.
Funeral arrangements are as follows: Visitation Thursday July 11th 3:30-7:30 PM at Sheenan's Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 12 at 10:30 AM at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Piscataway. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to; The St Francis Breadline, N.Y, NY or The Shrine of St. Joseph, Stirling, New Jersey.
Published in Courier News on July 10, 2019