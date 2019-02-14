|
Ann Fluegel
East Brunswick - Ann Fluegel, 88, died on February 10. Ann was born in 1930 in Brooklyn. After high school, she worked as a bookkeeper in Manhattan. She married James Fluegel in 1960 and raised four boys. The family moved to East Brunswick, NJ in 1973 where she lived the remainder of her life. In her 40's, Ann returned to school to become a nurse. She devoted 20 years to helping people with developmental disabilities at the Woodbridge Developmental Center. She was a loving and selfless mother and wife. She is survived by her husband James, her four sons Edward, Richard, Robert and Thomas and his wife Lucia and two granddaughters Siena and Alana.
There will be a Mass at St. Bartholomew's East Brunswick on Saturday, February 16 at 10am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Jamesburg. Rezem Funeral Home is taking care of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019