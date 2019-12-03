|
Ann G. Wlodarczyk
New Brunswick - Ann (Goldyn) Wlodarczyk died Monday, December 2, 2019, at her home in New Brunswick, at age 94.
Born in Manville, she has lived in New Brunswick for the past 56 years. Ann was known as a superb waitress throughout her employment at Rutgers Dining Services, Covino's Restaurant, and Gambino's Italian Restaurant, until her retirement in 1989.
Ann was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick and was a member of the church's choir. She volunteered at the Consolata Missionaries in South Brunswick.
She was predeceased by her parents Anna Wenglarz and Joseph Goldyn; siblings - Rose Goldyn, Mary Zamorski, Anthony Goldyn, Edward Goldyn, Joseph Jocus, John Jocus, Michael Wierzbicki and Charles Korsak. Her son in law, John Krzeminski, sister in-laws: Mary Mazuroski, Stella Wlodarczyk, Kate Wlodarczyk, Bertha Jackubowski, Veronica Puhan; brother in-law, Stanley Wlodarczyk.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Edward Wlodarczyk, Sr.; daughters - Bernadine Krzeminski of Somerset, and Carol Squindo, and husband Al Ribaudo, of Monroe; her son Edward Wlodarczyk, Jr. and wife Sharon, of Southbury, Connecticut; seven grandchildren - Thomas Squindo Jr., Cynthia Trautwein, Kimberly Fischer, John Paul Krzeminski, Kathryn Zavislak, Carolyn Wlodarczyk, and Edward Wlodarczyk, III; four great-grandchildren - Katie Squindo, William, Jack and Grant Fischer; a sister-in-law Josephine Skarzynski of South Amboy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann will be most remembered for her love of family, cooking, singing, dancing, and performing. Her role as Dolly, in the Consolata Missionary fundraiser production of "Hello Dolly" is most memorable.
Visitation will be Friday, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Saturday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mt. Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019