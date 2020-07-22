1/
Ann Kaminski
Ann Kaminski

Ann Kaminski, a registered nurse for General Motors and resident of Edison for over 60 years, died peacefully on July 21, 2020 at the age of 100. She grew up in Highland Park before moving to Edison. Ann was an avid church member at St. Matthew's Church in Edison and enjoyed listening to services and visits from her church friends. She will be deeply missed by all that were blessed to know her.

Ann is survived by nieces and nephews, church friends and her devoted friends from the neighborhood. Ann is predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years of marriage, Edward. Ann and Ed shared years of laughter and love - they often spent hours on end sitting and talking on their porch. Ann's final wish is to sincerely thank John and Thomas Benson for their unselfishness, support, and unconditional love towards herself and her late husband Edward.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 9:30AM at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens, Woodbridge. Due to COVID-19, capacity is limited to 50 people; social distancing and masks will be required.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
