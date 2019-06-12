Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 US Highway 202 South
Branchburg, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:15 AM
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 US Highway 202 South
Branchburg, NJ
Liturgy
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's R.C. Church
Raritan, NJ
Raritan - Ann L. Sena, 85, passed away peacefully at Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Somerville and has resided in Raritan her whole life.

Ann was an active communicant of St. Ann's R.C. Church in Raritan and member of the Raritan Senior Citizens.

In her earlier years, Ann enjoyed going to the Poconos with her family where they would go camping and snowmobiling. Later, she enjoyed trips to Atlantic City with her late husband Angelo. Most of all, though, she loved spending time at her home in Seaside Park with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandson.

Ann is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Mary and John Gaburo, her beloved husband of 57 years, Angelo J. Sena Jr. (2010); and several aunts and uncles.

Surviving are her dear son, Mark and wife Laurie of Bridgewater, NJ; her loving daughter, Gale Sena and partner Rob of Raritan, NJ; two cherished grandchildren, Kristen and Tyler; and her adored great-grandson, Justen.

Viewing will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 followed by a 11:00 AM funeral liturgy at St. Ann's R.C. Church in Raritan.

Entombment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum in Bridgewater.
Published in Courier News on June 12, 2019
