Ann "Dolly" Lang
St. Petersburg, FL - Ann "Dolly" Lang, age 91, passed away peacefully October 7, 2019. She was born on May 3, 1928 in Middlesex , New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Donald H. Lang.
Dolly is survived by her daughter Donna O'Neill ( son-in-law James O'Neill), son Don A. Lang, two grandchildren Don A. Lang Jr. and Erica A. Lang, and three great-grandchildren Donovin and Domonic Ortiz and Madison Nicole Lang, plus many extended family members and friends.
Dolly was really mouthy and independent. She always encouraged everyone to do what they wanted and to follow their dreams. She loved dancing and going to the casinos. All children were her best friends. She was a special lady with a beautiful outlook on life and an extending helping hand. She will be sorely missed.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday October 10, 2019 between 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Reese Funeral Home 6767 Seminole Blvd, Seminole Florida.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019