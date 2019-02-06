|
Ann M. Amodio
Toms River - Ann M. Amodio, 85, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019.
Ann is survived by her beloved husband Louis, her loving children Deborah Regenye (Dr. Glenn Regenye), Peter John Amodio (Hirma) and Louis Amodio (Dawn), cherished grandchildren Amanda, Samantha, Louis Jr., Kyle and Gianna, great-grandchildren Dante and Annabella and a host of family and friends.
Viewing is Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Somerville Funeral Home 10 W. End Avenue, Somerville, NJ (908) 725-2079 followed by a 1:00 pm Funeral Mass at St. Ann Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ. Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
To send an on-line condolence visit www.Somervillefuneralhome.com
"ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Feb. 6, 2019