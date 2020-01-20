|
Ann M. Scott
Milltown - Ann M. Scott, of Milltown, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Parker at Somerset. She was 80.
Born in Jersey City, she lived in Kenner, LA before moving to Milltown 46 years ago.
Ann worked for the Borough of Milltown in the tax department, for 25 years, before retiring in 2010.
She was very active at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown. She was a member of the Alter Rosary Society and active with the OLOL School. She also was a member of the Mother Club at St. Joseph High School and active with Joyce Kilmer School.
Ann loved decorating and being with her family. She enjoyed spending time in Forked River and Jersey City. She was a very warm, loving, classy lady who enjoyed helping people.
She's predeceased by her brother James Reddington.
Surviving is her husband of 60 years, John L. Scott, Sr.; her sons Joseph B. Scott, and his wife Meridith of Tewksbury; John L. Scott, Jr., and his wife Regina, of Whiting; and Michael p. Scott of Milltown; her daughter Susan E. Scott of Milltown; 7 granddaughters and 1 grandson; and her brothers Kevin and Jackie Reddington, and her sister Joan Lefanto.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 25th, at 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, N. Main Street, Milltown. Friends and relatives may call on Friday, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main Street- at Riva Avenue, Milltown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s, . You may sign the online obituary "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020