Ann Marie Aiello
Ann Marie Aiello, age 78, left this world on January 14, 2020 at JFK hospital NOT from Cancer, heart attack, or pneumonia but an expected fall with complications. She was born in Jersey City NJ in 1941. After graduating from Bayonne High School in 1959, she married her true love Pete Aiello who preceded her in death in 1985. They are finally together again which she longed for many years. She will have great Memories to tell him of their four children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Ann Marie loved to play hearts, spades, 500 rummy, and board games. She loved to swim in her pool and most of all loved to bowl. She was a very strong (bullheaded), independent (stubborn), women who made us all laugh and cry too many times to count. Her wishes were to remember all the times she made us laugh with her family and friends at the senior center. Boy are there stores to share!
She leaves behind, her Brother Joe and wife Eileen Affinito, Sister-in-law Rita Affinito. Her Four children, Daughter, Theresa and husband Scott Clough, Son, Peter and wife Marlene Aiello, Son, Paul and Tammy Aiello, Son, Glenn and wife Gail Aiello. Her Eight Grandchildren, Granddaughter, Sandy and husband Garamy Whitmore, Grandson Michael and wife Brandy Griffith, Grandson Thomas Aiello, preceded her in death Granddaughter Brooke Aiello, Granddaughter Jacquelyn Aiello, Grandson Ian Aiello, Grandson Hunter Aiello, Grandson Alec Aiello. Her three great grandchildren, Great Grandson Gavin Whitmore, Great granddaughters Soleil and Sydney Whitmore. Her loving cat Porsha.
Funeral services will begin 11:00am Tuesday January 21st from the CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
Visitation will be Monday 2pm ~ 4pm and 7pm ~ 9pm and Tuesday 10am to time of of services at the funeral home
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020